Padma Bhushan for Vijayakanth

Actor-politician Vijayakanth, who passed away recently, has been chosen for Padma Bhushan award posthumously.

Founder of DMDK, he started his career as actor, who appeared in over 150 films in his career spanning four decades. He was well known for his performances in Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984), Amman Kovil Kizhakale (1986), Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran (1988), Senthoora Poove (1988), Pulan Visaranai (1990), Chinna Gounder (1992), Honest Raj (1994), Thayagam (1996) and Vaanathaippola (2000).

He was elected as MLA twice (2016 & 2011). In 2011, he was elected opposition leader in Tamilnadu. He passed away recently to prolonged illness.