Rahul’s Nyaya Yatra resumes in West Bengal

Kolkata: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed its journey from Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday morning.

The yatra travelled to Chopra and will go to Islampur where Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a small gathering before entering Kishanganj in Bihar, a party leader said.

“Rahul ji spent the night at Sonapur and started the journey around 8 am from here. He is now at Islampur and is likely to address a small gathering. He will be going to Kishanganj,” the party leader said.

Party supporters and enthusiasts were seen greeting the Congress leader who was in a vehicle with a tight security cordon around the convoy.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on January 25 and took a two-day break, during which Rahul Gandhi returned to New Delhi.

It is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and then after travelling through Murshidabad, it will leave the State on February 1.

The yatra is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts across 15 States before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has penned a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her assistance in ensuring the smooth execution of the program in the state.

His Bihar tour comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA. The state Congress leaders stated that the party’s alliance partners in Bihar like RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea.