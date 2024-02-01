Union Interim Budget to be tabled today

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget today ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, marking the final budget in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This budget is interim in nature and the comprehensive budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced only after the formation of the new government following the general elections.

The Interim Budget outlines expenditures and revenues until the formation of a new government as it helps the government to manage its financial obligations.