Indian economy doing well, says FM



The economy is doing well, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking while tabling the Union Interim Budget for 2024, she said, ‘Average Real income has increased by 50%, inflation is moderate. People are getting empowered, and enables to pursue their aspirations’.

The full-fledged budget will be presented by the new government after the Lok Sabha elections.

This is Nirmala Sitharaman’s sixth Union Budget. The full-fledged budget will be presented by the new government that comes to power after the elections.

The interim budget – a short-term financial plan – seeks Parliament nod for a grant in advance to meet the government’s essential expenditure for the first four months of the new financial year.

Tabling the Budget, Nirmala also Sitharaman also highlighted Modi govt’s women-oriented schemes.