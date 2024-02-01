Budget focuses on vision for ‘Developed Bharat’, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while tabling interim Budget for 2024 today, said, ‘The Budget presents a vision for Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Our vision for Viksit Bharat, is that of prosperous Bharat, in harmony with nature, with modern infra and proving opportunities for all citizens, she said.

The next five years will be years of unprecedented development, and golden moments to realise dream of developed India by 2047, she added.

Trinity of Democracy, Demography and Diversity, has the potential to fulfil aspiration of every Indian, she said.