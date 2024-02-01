Scheme for middle class to own a house: Niramala Sitharaman 



The Centre will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class, living in rented houses or slums, or chawls and unauthorised colonies, to buy or build their own houses, says Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tabling the Union Interim Budget in Parliament today, the Finance Minister said, ‘One crore houses will be enabled to obtain upto 300 units of free electricity per month through rooftop solar tech’.

Savings of Rs. 18,000 cr are expected for households annually through free energy and selling their excess generation to the grid, she added.