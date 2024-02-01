Special programme to support dairy farmers: FM

Tabling the Union Interim Budget in the Parliament today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, A comprehensive program for supporting dairy farmers will be formulated and efforts are already on to defeat the Foot and Mouth Disease. India is the largest dairy producer in the world but with low productivity of milch. ‘

Stating that it was the Modi government which set up a separate department of fisheries realizing the importance of assisting fishermen, she said, ‘Seafood exports since 2013-14 have doubled. The implementation of the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will be stepped up.’