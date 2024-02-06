Mitch Marsh to lead Aussies T20 squad

Australia have announced a 14-player squad for the upcoming T20 International series against the Windies, scheduled to commence on February 9.

The squad sees the return of dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will be rested for the series as part of their management ahead of the New Zealand tour. Marsh will lead the side, providing an opportunity for Australia to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Smith, who had been trialed as an opener in the recent series in India, is also set to take a break, while David Warner, who has retired from Tests and ODIs, will resume his position at the top of the order.