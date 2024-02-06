Bumrah ready to guide India’s young pace attack

Following India’s 106-run win over England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Monday, speedster Jasprit Bumrah said that he doesn’t look at his record numbers since it is added baggage now.

The 30-year-old also said that the onus is on him to guide youngsters since ‘our bowling attack is in transition.’

“I don’t look at numbers. As a youngster, I did that and it made me excited. But now it’s added baggage. We’re going through a transition so I feel it’s my responsibility to help the youngsters in any way I can,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.