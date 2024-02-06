BJP took Nitish in NDA in interest of Bihar, not for power: Giriraj Singh

The BJP took Nitish Kumar into the NDA in the interest of Bihar and it was not a compromise for power, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday.

Janata Dal (United) president Kumar took oath as chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face last month, ditching the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state and the Opposition INDIA bloc, and forming a new government with the BJP.

“‘Jab din bhar ka bhoola bhatka sham ko wapas aye toh usko apna lene ka zaroorat hua, Bihar ke liye (those who went astray…it was necessary to take them back into the fold in the interest of Bihar)’,” Singh said at a Delhi BJP function here to felicitate deputy Bihar chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha.