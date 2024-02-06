Modi predicts at least 370 seats for BJP, over 400 for NDA in next LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi said he was convinced that the opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and have resolved to stay on the opposition benches for a long time.

“I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats,” the prime minister said replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address.

He said the third term of the government was not too far.

“At the most 100-125 days are remaining,” he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Abki baar,” Modi said, and BJP members joined him in unison to say “400 paar”.