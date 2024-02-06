Modi to attend conclusion of Annamalai’s yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive rally on 25 February in Tamil Nadu’s Palladam in the Tiruppur district, where state BJP chief K Annamalai’s En Mann En Makkal (My Land, My People) yatra will conclude.

Annamalai on Monday, 5 February, said that ahead of the prime minister’s visit, BJP national president JP Nadda would also address a rally in Chennai on 11 February.

The BJP state chief is set to conclude his tour of all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state at the Palladam Assembly constituency.

“Modiji will address the meeting in which about 10 lakh cadres and members of the public are expected to participate,” Annamalai told reporters in Chennai.

Expecting a massive gathering, seats would be arranged for 5 lakh persons, said Annamalai, who has been leading the yatra since it was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July 2023.

The aim of the yatra was to cover all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced.

Asked if he would contest the Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai replied, “I will contest if the party’s parliamentary board says so. My present task is to tour the state and strengthen the party.”