All options are open: Amit Shah on alliance in TN

Chennai: In a significant statement ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that “all options are open” for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu.

Shah’s remarks, made in an exclusive interview with a newspaper, underscore the party’s strategic approach as it navigates the complex political landscape of the southern state.

Addressing questions about potential alliances, Amit Shah emphasised that the BJP is keeping its options open, including the possibility of patching up with the AIADMK, which recently severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He indicated that the BJP is willing to engage with all political parties in Tamil Nadu in pursuit of its electoral objectives.

When queried about Tamil Nadu’s significance in the BJP’s manifesto, Amit Shah revealed that while the manifesto is yet to be finalized, Tamil Nadu remains a crucial state with numerous issues that demand attention.

Responding to inquiries regarding actor Vijay’s potential entry into politics, Amit Shah affirmed the democratic principle that allows individuals to participate in politics. However, he emphasised that the ultimate decision lies with the people of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the pivotal role of voters in shaping the state’s political landscape.

He also highlighted the central government’s efforts to promote regional languages, including Tamil, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised the Prime Minister’s commitment to advancing Tamil language and culture, reflecting the BJP’s broader agenda of promoting linguistic diversity and cultural heritage across India.