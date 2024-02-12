PM likely to visit J&K on Feb 20

Jammu, Feb 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 20 to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development works running into thousands of crores. He is also scheduled to address a rally in Jammu.Meanwhile, in last Rozgar Mela of present Government, Modi will distribute 1.08 lakh appointment letters among the youth through video conferencing in different departments of the Central Government tomorrow.Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh will coordinate the Rozgar Mela from New Delhi while three Union Ministers will distribute letters among the youth in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh.Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be present at job distribution mela at BSF Headquarters Paloura in Jammu while Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjpara will attend Rozgar Mela at Srinagar. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farm Welfare Kailash Choudhary will join the similar function at Leh.Official sources told the Excelsior that the Prime Minister is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 20. He is likely to visit Jammu as well as Srinagar but the tour schedule is being finalized and is expected to be released in next couple of days.The Prime Minister is likely to address a massive rally in Jammu, the sources said.He will inaugurate a series of development projects including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Samba, the highest Railway bridge, which will link Kashmir with rest of the country by rail this year, in Reasi district, Devika Rejuvenation project at Udhampur, IIM Jammu and Shahpur Kandi.