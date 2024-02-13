Modi embarks on a two-day visit to UAE 

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day official visit to the UAE and Qatar from New Delhi on Tuesday morning. New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day official visit to the UAE and Qatar from New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of his departure, the prime minister took to social media plaform X to post that is looking forward to meeting with his “brother” the President of UAE with whom he shares a good rapport.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X, emphasising that PM Modi’s first leg of the visit in the UAE will entail engagements with UAE leadership and community members, and the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

“Wheels up! PM @narendramodiembarks on a two-country visit to the UAE & Qatar. The first leg of the visit in the UAE entails engagements with UAE leadership & community members, inauguration of @AbuDhabiMandir, and participation as the Guest of Honour at @WorldGovSummit in Dubai,” he stated.

In the UAE, PM Modi will meet with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he had met in Gujarat during the ‘Vibrant Gujarat 2024’ in January 9. He will also meet with the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Prime Minister will address the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium later today.

The ‘Ahlan Modi’ or ‘Hello Modi’ event, organized by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has gathered unprecedented attention, with over 65,000 registrations received, reflecting the overwhelming response from the Indian expatriate community. Modi will be in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha.