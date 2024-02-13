UPI payment services expanded to SL, Mauritius

India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were on Monday rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius during a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the two island nations. Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe joined Modi at the virtual ceremony. The launch of the Indian services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius came amid New Delhi’s increasing bilateral economic ties with the two countries. The launch enables the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India. The UPI services, crafted by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), represent an instant real-time payment system designed to facilitate inter-bank transactions through mobile phones. On the other hand, RuPay is a globally recognized card payment network originating from India, with widespread acceptance at various points of sale, ATMs, and online platforms. This launch aligns with New Delhi’s expanding bilateral economic ties with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, marking a significant step towards strengthening digital connectivity and financial collaboration between these nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized India’s leadership in Fintech innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure, with the Prime Minister prioritizing the sharing of development experiences and innovation with partner countries. Highlighting India’s robust cultural and people-to-people connections with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the MEA said that the launch would bring about faster and seamless digital transaction experiences, benefiting a diverse cross-section of individuals. Moreover, the introduction of UPI settlement services will facilitate transactions for Indian nationals traveling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as Mauritian nationals traveling to India. The extension of RuPay card services in Mau