9 PIOs slapped with Crime Prevention Orders in UK

Nine Indian-origin members of a crime group in the UK received Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPO) to limit their ability to engage in serious and organised crime. The group was recently convicted for removing 15.5 million pounds from the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases, as well as attempting to smuggle 17 migrants into the country. Swander Dhal (38), Jasbir Kapoor (36), Diljan Malhotra (48), Charan Singh (46), Valjeet Singh (35), Jasbir Dhal Singh (33), Jaginder Kapoor (48), Jacdar Kapour (51) and Amarjeet Alabadis (32) received lengthy prison sentences in addition to the recent SCPOs. The terms of their SCPOs include restrictions on finances, assets, bank accounts, and the purchase of international travel tickets, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday.