Pak SC seeks assurance that Army won’t run any business

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Qazi Faez Isa, has sought assurance from the Attorney General that the Pakistan Army will only work on defence-related matters, and not run any business, a media report said. The assurance was sought by the Chief Justice during the hearing of a petition filed against commercial activities being carried out on military land, Geo News reported. During the hearing, CJP Isa aid the army was conducting business and had set up marriage halls on military lands. He then sought assurance from the Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan that the army would remain the “protector”, and not do any business, Geo News reported. “Can you get this assurance,” the Chief Justice asked the Attorney General, adding that everyone should work as per their mandate. “The army should do its own work and the courts will do its job,” the CJP said, Geo News reported. In response, AG Mansoor Usman Awan stated that as per principle, everyone should do their job. However, the Chief Justice insisted that if the AG had the directives, he should give the assurance to the court. @@@