10 killed in blast in fire cracker unit in Vembakottai

Sivakasi: At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured when sudden explosions ripped through at a firecracker unit named Winner in Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Firefighters and emergency services rushed to the spot on information and are engaged in the rescue operation, sources added.

It may be recalled that at least 11 people including nine women were killed and two others injured in explosions at two firecracker units in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

The accidents at fireworks units took place in Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti villages.

The police said the units had a valid licence and that an investigation was underway. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the victims.

Earlier on October 9, ten people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district.