Fali Nariman passes away

New Delhi, Feb 21: Eminent jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman passed away. He was aged 95 years.

A distinguished constitutional lawyer, Fali S Nariman has argued several landmark cases, including the famous NJAC verdict. He also appeared in the important SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system), TMA Pai case (on the scope of minority rights under Article 30) etc. In June 1975, he resigned as the Additional Solicitor General of India to protest against the decision of the Indira Gandhi government to declare emergency.

A fierce votary of civil liberties and secularism, Nariman was an important public voice whose critical opinions about judicial developments carried much weight. Regarding the recent judgment in the Article 370 case, Nariman voiced criticism.

His son Rohinton Nariman was a judge of the Supreme Court.

His autobiography “Before Memory Fades” is a widely read book, especially among law students and young lawyers, acting as a source of inspiration for them. “The State of Nation”, “God Save the Hon’ble Supreme Court” are some of his other books.

“I have lived and flourished in a secular India. In the fullness of time if God wills, I would also like to die in a secular India,” he wrote in his autobiography.

The Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Vibhushan (2007). He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999–2005.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to to eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman who passed away early this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Fali Nariman one of the most “outstanding legal minds” and said his thoughts are with Nariman’s family.

Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 in New Delhi. The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am.

In a post on X the PM said, “Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud led bench also remembered the eminent jurist and senior advocate. The CJI condoled the death of Nariman and said, “We mourn passing away of Mr. Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of law. It’s very sad.”

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani said it was indeed a difficult news to swallow

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed Fali Nariman’s death as a loss not just to the legal fraternity but the nation’s loss as well.