Mob strips, assaults transgender woman working at IT firm

Chennai: A 25-year-old transgender woman working in an IT firm was tied to a lamp post, stripped half-naked, and brutally thrashed by a mob near Pallavaram after being mistaken for a child kidnapper.

According to police, 25-year-old Dhana from Pammal working with an IT company at Thuraipakkam was returning home after a meal at an eatery. Some people approached the transgender near Pallavaram and mocked her. In no time, a mob gathered, tied the transgender to a lamp post, stripped her half-naked, and harassed her accusing her of being a kidnapper.