Priyanka joins Rahul’s Nyaya Yatra

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary on Saturday joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh Moradabad.

Priyanka Gandhi missed the earlier leg in Chandauli due to ill health and hospitalisation. She will travel with Rahul Gandhi through various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, such as Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra, and end the journey at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, according to the party. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the yatra in Agra on February 25.

The resumed from Moradabad on the morning of February 24 and will reach Dholpur in Rajasthan on Sunday, after covering key areas of western Uttar Pradesh. The yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1, as Rahul Gandhi has to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on February 27 and February 28, and also attend some important meetings in New Delhi.

The yatra will restart from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2 and will proceed to Madhya Pradesh, where it will visit Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur, and Ujjain among other districts. Rahul Gandhi will have darshan at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain at 2 pm on March 5. He had visited the temple on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.