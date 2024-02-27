CM Mann calls Navjot Sidhu useless turncoat, liability for his party

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him a “useless turncoat” who is a “liability” for every party he joins.

Mann made the remark addressing a gathering held here for the handing over of appointment letters to 457 newly recruited youths in various government departments, according to an official release.

He said his government is making concerted efforts to make youth an integral part in the socio-economic progress of the state.

Taking on rival parties’ leaders, Mann said the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family.

Mann said these leaders who believed that they had a divine right to rule could not digest that a common man is running the state “efficiently.” These leaders fooled the people for a long time but now the public will not be swayed by their propaganda, he alleged.