Third term of our govt will begin from June:  Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this month, PM Modi claimed that the saffron party will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also said that his government’s third time will witness very big decisions and lay foundation for the next 1,000 years.

“I can gauge country’s mood, it will give over 400 seats to NDA and at least 370 seats to BJP in Lok Sabha polls. On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today’s strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.