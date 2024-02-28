SC upholds demolition of unauthorised mosque in Koyambedu

In a significant ruling reaffirming the rule of law and the sanctity of public land, the Supreme Court of India has upheld the demolition of an unauthorised mosque situated in Chennai’s Koyambedu area.

Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, presiding over the case, reiterated the imperative for swift action by authorities nationwide to address similar instances of illegal encroachment.

“Move the mosque somewhere else; illegal encroachment in the name of religion will not be permitted,” the Supreme Court declared, sending a clear message that adherence to the law takes precedence over any religious sentiment when it comes to occupying public spaces.

The case before the Supreme Court stemmed from an appeal concerning a mosque unlawfully erected on public land in Chennai. The Madras High Court had previously ordered the removal of the mosque, a decision contested by the Hidaya Muslim Welfare Trust, represented by senior advocate S Nagamuthu.