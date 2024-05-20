Maharashtra: Two people killed after luxury car hits motorcycle

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The tragic incident occurred at about 3:15 am. The driver of the car, reportedly a minor, has been apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of Pune City Police confirmed that the juvenile has been apprehended and his father and the owner of a bar that served him alcohol have been booked. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.

“A bike rider and pillion were killed when a speeding car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area last night. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered. We are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the accused’s age, as he claims to be a minor,” stated DCP Magar.