Horse-Trading Allegations in MLA Resignation Case: Madras High Court Defers Verdict on CBI Probe Plea

The Madras High Court has deferred its verdict on a petition seeking a CBI investigation into alleged horse-trading in connection with the resignation and subsequent political switch of four AIADMK MLAs.

The case, filed by Tiruchendur-based petitioner Ramkumar Adhithan, alleges that political inducements and promises of electoral benefits were behind the resignation of the MLAs and their joining of the TVK party. The petition claims that such actions amounted to a violation of the anti-defection law and demanded criminal action under anti-corruption provisions.

According to the plea, several AIADMK MLAs had initially voted in favour of the TVK government during a confidence motion on May 13. Later, the party reportedly moved disqualification petitions against them before the Speaker, alleging defection. However, four MLAs — Maragatham Kumaravel (Madhuranthakam), Jayakumar (Perundurai), Sathyabama (Dharapuram), and Isakki Subbiah (Ambasamuthiram) — resigned from their posts and joined TVK on May 25–26 in the presence of Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

The petitioner further alleged that assurances of party tickets in upcoming by-elections were offered in exchange for their resignation and political shift, and argued that this indicated possible “horse-trading” involving large sums of money.

During the hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurgan questioned the petitioner’s counsel on the lack of concrete evidence. The judges observed that allegations of corruption cannot be entertained for a CBI probe without prima facie material.

Responding to the court, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the timing of the resignations and immediate induction into another party raised strong suspicion of financial inducements, but added that an individual petitioner would not be in a position to collect evidence.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order, deferring the final decision on whether a CBI investigation should be ordered in the matter.