Electricity Tariff Hike to Be Reviewed to Avoid Public Burden, Says Minister Nirmal Kumar

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday said that any decision on electricity tariff revision will be taken only after consulting the Chief Minister and ensuring that it does not cause hardship to the public.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai after attending a two-day training programme for MLAs, the minister said the government is committed to protecting consumers from undue financial burden while also maintaining the financial stability of the power sector.

On the issue of tariff revision, he said that annual electricity price adjustments have become a routine process, but the government will ensure that any hike is carefully reviewed before implementation. He added that discussions are underway at the policy level, including in the finance department, on whether the government can absorb part of the burden to protect consumers.

Responding to allegations from opposition parties, the minister said regulatory mechanisms under the Electricity Regulatory Commission were responsible for periodic tariff changes. He noted that last year’s revision stood at around 3.16 per cent, while the order for this year has not yet been issued.

He further clarified that the government will take a final decision only after detailed consultation with the Chief Minister to ensure minimal impact on households.

The minister also addressed administrative reforms, stating that arbitrary and informal transfers in departments such as prisons, law, and electricity will no longer be allowed. He said all transfers will be carried out transparently through official notifications.

“There will be no more transfers on slips of paper,” he said, stressing that transparency and accountability will be strictly enforced in personnel management across departments.

Responding to questions about participation in the training programme, he said that it is intended to help MLAs understand legislative procedures, historical context, and proper conduct in the Assembly, and that participation is beneficial for all newly elected members.