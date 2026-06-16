DMK slams Rahul Over INDIA Bloc rift

Chennai, June 16:

The DMK has launched a sharp political offensive against the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of weakening the INDIA bloc and betraying long-standing allies for electoral gain.

In a strongly worded editorial published in its official mouthpiece Murasoli, the DMK alleged that the Congress has repeatedly undermined alliance partners during state elections, only to seek their support during national contests. The party went further, describing Rahul Gandhi as “immature” in political strategy and accusing him of “backstabbing” the DMK in Tamil Nadu’s recent Assembly elections, which it said led to the collapse of their decades-old alliance.

The editorial also claimed that Congress leadership, with Rahul Gandhi’s backing, had adopted “underhand tactics” that damaged the unity of the INDIA bloc. It argued that such actions have created mistrust among regional parties that are crucial to the coalition’s strength.

DMK leaders said that Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on opposition unity came “too late,” suggesting that damage had already been done within the alliance. The party also mocked the Congress for publicly speaking about coordination while internal disagreements with allies continued to surface.

According to the DMK, the repeated friction between Congress and regional partners could weaken the opposition’s collective strength in future elections if not addressed urgently.

The sharp criticism marks one of the most direct public confrontations between two key INDIA bloc partners in recent months, highlighting growing tensions within the opposition alliance ahead of upcoming electoral battles.