Two-day training programme for MLAs inaugurated

Chennai, June 16:

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to begin on the 18th of this month with the Governor’s address. Ahead of the session, newly elected and sitting MLAs are being provided a two-day orientation programme on Assembly procedures and conduct.

Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated the special training camp for MLAs at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai today. The programme, scheduled over two days, is being held from 10 am to 5:30 pm and aims to familiarise members with legislative practices and responsibilities.

Officials said the training is designed to help legislators understand how to function effectively inside the Assembly, including rules of debate, speaking protocols, and decorum to be maintained during sessions. The sessions will also cover what members should and should not speak in the House, along with constitutional and procedural guidelines.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar highlighted the importance of understanding democratic history and encouraged citizens to visit libraries to learn more about the evolution of legislative institutions.

He noted that many people are unaware of the Assembly’s rich legacy and said that studying its history helps strengthen democratic values and civic awareness. He added that greater public engagement with institutional history would help bridge the gap between citizens and governance structures.

The Speaker further emphasized that awareness of legislative traditions and procedures is essential for both lawmakers and the public, ensuring a more informed and responsible democracy.