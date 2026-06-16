NEET Re-exam: Telegram App restricted in India till June 22

New Delhi, June 16:

The Government of India has reportedly restricted access to the messaging platform Telegram across the country until June 22, 2026, ahead of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

According to official sources, the decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA). The move is aimed at preventing paper leaks, cheating networks, and circulation of examination-related malpractices through online platforms.

Officials said the restriction has been imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, allowing temporary blocking of platforms in the interest of national security and public order. The action will remain in force during the exam period and immediate aftermath.

A government statement noted that certain features of messaging platforms had previously been misused to spread fabricated claims of question paper leaks, prompting stricter monitoring and temporary restrictions.

Authorities also indicated that additional safeguards have been introduced to ensure the integrity of national-level competitive examinations, particularly those conducted by the NTA.

The restriction is expected to remain in place until June 22, covering the re-exam window and related security review period, after which access may be restored depending on compliance and review outcomes.