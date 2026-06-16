Plea at HC challenges Sengottaiyan’s victory over alleged invalid nomination affidavit

AIADMK candidate VB Prabhu has filed an election petition before the Madras High Court challenging the election of Gobichettipalayam MLA and Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan, alleging irregularities in the nomination affidavit process.

According to the petition, the Form-26 affidavit submitted by Sengottaiyan along with his nomination papers was attested by a notary public whose licence had allegedly expired on March 27, 2026—the date of attestation. VB Prabhu has argued that the notary did not hold a valid certificate of practice at the time, rendering the affidavit legally invalid.

The petitioner contends that submitting such an affidavit before the Returning Officer amounts to a serious irregularity and a “fraud on the electoral process,” which, according to him, vitiates the election outcome.

Prabhu has urged the High Court to declare the election of Sengottaiyan from the Gobichettipalayam constituency void. The matter is now set to be examined by the court.

The case has been filed before the Madras High Court and is expected to be taken up for further hearing in due course.