Amit Shah masterminded ‘illegal’ breakaway of TMC MPs: Congress

New Delhi, June 16:

With 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs announcing their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, the Congress on Monday claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah masterminded the “illegal breakaway” of the legislators, and the “bizarre move” was part of his strategy to engineer a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that decency, decorum, and devotion to constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day Shah continues in office.

“A desperate Union home minister – who is an absolute disgrace to the position once held by Sardar Patel – has taken Indian democracy to new lows in a shameless manner,” Ramesh said on X.

“He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back,” the Congress general secretary (communications) said.

