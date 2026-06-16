8 dead as US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes 

California, June 16:

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California, officials confirmed on Monday.

The aircraft went down moments after departing the base during what was reported to be a routine operation. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the crash site, and rescue efforts were launched.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of personnel on board or reported any casualties. The US Air Force has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range strategic bomber, has been a key component of the US military’s fleet for decades.

Further details are awaited as officials continue their assessment of the incident.