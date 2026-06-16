Trump says Iran agrees to never have nukes

Washington, June 16:

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to forgo nuclear weapons as part of an emerging diplomatic understanding, even as he dismissed reports that the United States would provide $300 million in payments to Tehran.

Speaking amid ongoing negotiations, Trump asserted that Iran no longer intends to pursue nuclear arms, describing the development as a major step toward easing tensions in the Middle East.

However, the situation remains fluid, with differing signals from Tehran raising questions over the finality of any agreement. Reports indicate that discussions are still at a preliminary stage, with a broader framework being negotiated rather than a fully signed deal.

Trump also rejected claims that the US would make financial concessions, including a reported $300 million payment, calling such assertions inaccurate.

The potential agreement is seen as part of wider efforts to stabilise the region, including ensuring security in key global oil routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.