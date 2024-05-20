Climate change likely to impact people with brain conditions, study finds

Extreme temperatures, both low and high, and greater changes over the course of the day — driven by climate change — were shown to have an impact on brain diseases, explained lead researcher Sanjay Sisodiya from the University of College London’s Institute of Neurology, UK.

“Night-time temperatures may be particularly important as higher temperatures through the night can disrupt sleep. Poor sleep is known to aggravate a number of brain conditions,” he said.

The study, reviewing 332 papers published from around the world between 1968 and 2023, looked at 19 different nervous system conditions, including stroke, migraine, Alzheimer’s, meningitis, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.