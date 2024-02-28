CREDAI’s FAIRPRO 2024 exhibition from 8 March

The real estate sector in Chennai is gearing up for a momentous event as the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) prepares to host the 16th edition of its flagship exhibition, FAIRPRO 2024. Scheduled to take place from March 8 to 10 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, the exhibition promises to be a comprehensive showcase of the city’s vibrant real estate landscape.

With an extensive selection on offer, viewers can expect to choose from a staggering array of projects, encompassing 32.5 million square feet of apartment space, 0.25 million square feet of commercial space, and 325 acres of plots. Whether it’s residential apartments, commercial complexes, or land plots, FAIRPRO 2024 aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of prospective buyers and investors, a press release said.

In anticipation of the exhibition, CREDAI has organized a home loan mela from March 1 to 3 at Vijaya Mahal, T. Nagar. This prelude event is designed to provide attendees with valuable insights and assistance regarding financing options, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for those looking to invest in real estate. With eight bank sponsors onboard, offering exciting offers and exclusive deals, the home loan mela is expected to attract a significant turnout, setting the stage for a successful exhibition.