MTC to Introduce 500 electric buses 

In a significant move towards sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced plans to introduce 500 electric buses in Chennai, the bustling metropolis of Tamil Nadu.

The MTC, which currently operates 3,436 buses on 659 routes, plays a vital role in facilitating the daily commute of approximately 33.60 lakh passengers across the city. With the demand for public transportation on the rise, especially with the inauguration of a new bus terminus at Kilambakkam in south Chennai, the need for additional buses servicing suburban localities has become evident.

In response to this growing demand, the MTC has been actively exploring various measures to enhance its fleet capacity. One such initiative is the procurement of electric buses, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable mobility solutions. Earlier, the MTC had called for a tender to purchase 100 electric buses in the first phase, marking its commitment to embracing cleaner and greener transportation technologies.

Building on this initiative, the MTC has now taken a significant step forward by issuing a tender for an additional 500 electric buses.