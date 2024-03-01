Explosion rocks Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, Nine injured

An explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli area today left nine people injured, according to police reports. The incident has prompted a swift response from law enforcement authorities, who are currently investigating the cause of the blast.

The explosion occurred at the popular cafe, causing injuries to both patrons and employees. Among the injured are three employees of the cafe, as confirmed by the police. The nature of the explosion remains unclear, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In response to the explosion, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been dispatched to the scene to assist in the investigation. Additionally, a bomb squad and forensics team have been deployed to the cafe to gather evidence and assess the situation.

While initial reports suggest that there was no fire following the explosion, authorities have not ruled out any possibilities and are exploring all angles. Speculation regarding the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) has surfaced, prompting authorities to collect samples for further analysis.

Addressing the media, Karnataka Police Chief Alok Mohan emphasized the importance of awaiting official confirmation from the Home Department regarding the nature of the explosion. He cautioned against speculation and urged patience as investigations unfold.