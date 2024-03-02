LS polls: BJP announces first list of candidates, Modi to contest from Varanasi 

In a bold move signaling their readiness for the upcoming elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a list of 195 candidates even before the poll dates have been officially notified. The list comprises a formidable lineup of seasoned politicians and rising stars, including some of the party’s heaviest hitters.

Among the notable names on the list are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be seeking re-election from Varanasi for the third consecutive time, and Home Minister Amit Shah, who will once again be contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The inclusion of these influential figures underscores the BJP’s commitment to fielding strong candidates in key constituencies across the country.

The list also features a diverse array of candidates, with 34 ministers and two former chief ministers making the cut. Additionally, there are 28 women candidates, 47 leaders under the age of 50, and 57 members from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. This broad representation reflects the BJP’s efforts to appeal to a wide spectrum of voters and foster inclusivity within the party.

Of the 195 candidates announced, Uttar Pradesh emerges as a crucial battleground, with 51 candidates hailing from the state. West Bengal and Delhi also feature prominently, with 20 candidates each from West Bengal and five from Delhi.

In Delhi, the BJP has fielded notable candidates such as Praveen Khandelwal, Manoj Tiwari, and Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, showcasing a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces. Moreover, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, previously elected from the Rajya Sabha, will be contesting from Porbandar in Gujarat, further enriching the party’s candidate roster.