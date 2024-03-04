Nation first for me, says Modi in Chennai

Congress, DMK and the parties associated with the Indi alliance are corrupt and dynastic parties, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public rally in Chennai today, Modi said, “For them, their family is everything, corruption is everything. The Supreme Court has today overturned a decision granting protection to corrupt leaders of the INDI alliance. I welcome this decision”.

“The people of INDI alliance have started saying that Modi doesn’t have a family. Those who have family, do they get the license for corruption… I left my family, not for myself or fun, but for my country. This country is my family, these 140 crore Indians are my family, ” said Modi.