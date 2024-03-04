I share a great bond with TN: Modi

Stating that he shares a longtime bond with Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi claimed that some people in the state today are unable to stomach the BJP’s growing popularity.

Speaking at a public rally in Chennai today, the PM said that in the mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai would play a very important role.

“Every time I come to Chennai I feel energised by the people. It is great to be here in this city which is full of life. Chennai is also a great hub of talent, trade and tradition,” he added.

Without naming Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Modi, in his address at the BJP’s rally said the Supreme Court posed the DMK Minister “tough questions”. Modi alleged that “insulting” the faith of crores of people is an identity of the dynasts.

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Udhayanidhi, also the DMK’s Youth Wing Secretary, over his “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remark.