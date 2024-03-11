Broad all praise for Anderson

London, Mar 11: Retired England fast-bowler Stuart Broad lauded his long-time bowling partner James Anderson for reaching the milestone of 700 Test wickets and believes that no fast bowler can match up to what the right-arm pacer has achieved in terms of wickets in the longer format.

Anderson reached the landmark of 700 Test wickets by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav on day three of the fifth and final Test against India at Dharamshala, becoming the first fast-bowler to do so. He is now third on the all-time list of wicket-takers in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

“We all know it means absolutely nothing, but we still always do it. It’s a phenomenal achievement and not one I can see another fast bowler matching. When people talk about Jimmy, they mention the dedication and the mental resilience to keep driving forward, and obviously, you don’t play until you’re 41 without that but this is now the time we should just marvel at his skill, really, because that is what it has taken to get that many wickets in different conditions, challenging the best batters in the world for more than 20 years.