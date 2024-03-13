CAA applicants can attach 9 documents to prove country of origin

Applicants for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) can submit any of nine documents, including valid or expired passport, ID cards and land tenancy records, to prove he or she is a national of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan.

The applicants can also submit any of 20 documents like copy of visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India, certificate issued by an elected member of any rural or urban body or a revenue officer to prove that he or she has entered India on or before December 31, 2014, according to the rules of the CAA issued on Monday.

The rules also state that the applicants will have to provide an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he or she belongs to either Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community and continues to be a member of that community.

The above documents will be admissible even beyond their validity period, the rules said.

List of documents to prove that the applicant has entered into India on or before December 31, 2014 are: copy of the visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India, registration certificate or residential permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or Foreigners Registration Officer in India, slip issued by the census enumerators in India to such persons while conducting census related survey.

The applicants may also submit government issued licence or certificate or permit in India, including driving licence, Aadhaar card, ration card issued in India, any letter issued by the government or court to the applicant with official stamp, birth certificate of the applicant issued in India, land or tenancy records or registered rental agreement in India in the name of the applicant, PAN card issuance document bearing the date of issuance.