Trying to still be most risk-taking actor: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on roll, opened up about how he always wanted to be a risk-taking actor to make the country proud.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ (2012), a film set against the background of sperm donation and infertility, themes that are often seen as taboos in Indian society.

The film was highly appreciated, and so were Ayushmann’s acting and singing skills.

From then on, he chose to be a part of and constantly handpicked such content films that stood out and spread a positive message to society.

Some of these social comedies include ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bala’, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ among others.

Talking about his journey, Ayushmann said, “As an actor I have always attempted to walk the road untraveled and this involved a risk! But then there is no fun without risk. Like for all you journalists you take a risk while breaking exclusive stories and I enjoy bringing to the forefront, stories that are taboo, are risky. I feel life is a sum total of all the risks you take and here I am today trying to still be the most risk-taking actor wanting to make my country proud.”