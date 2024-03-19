Vijay’s return to Kerala sparks frenzy among fans

The much-awaited return of actor Vijay to Kerala after years has set off a frenzy among his fans in the state. The actor, who recently ventured into politics, visited Trivandrum and was greeted by an overwhelming sea of fans who eagerly awaited his arrival.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating Vijay’s visit to Kerala since Monday morning, with hashtags like #VijayStormHitsKerala and #TheGreatestOfAllTime trending throughout the day. The excitement reached fever pitch when Vijay finally arrived in Trivandrum, where his fans gathered in large numbers, blocking roads and surrounding his car to express their love and admiration.

The actor’s visit to Kerala is linked to his upcoming film project, “The Greatest of All Time” (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu. Vijay is in Kerala to shoot the climax portions of the film and was spotted sporting a clean-shaven look, much to the delight of his fans. With speculation rife that this might be his last project before fully immersing himself in politics, fans were eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved star in action.

“GOAT” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, and Prabhu Deva in key roles. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainment, the film features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen. The production has already captured major portions of the film in locations such as Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad, and Pondicherry.