BJP alleges increase in sale of drug in TN

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president, K Annamalai, has raised concerns over the rising sale of drug-laced chocolates in Tamil Nadu, pointing to a worrying trend that spans both rural and urban areas of the state. Addressing the media in Tiruppur city, Annamalai highlighted the emergence of complaints regarding the sale of such chocolates, particularly in Tiruppur.
However, Annamalai expressed frustration over potential repercussions for discussing this issue openly. He claimed that any attempt to address the matter could lead to a criminal defamation case filed by the Chief Minister. This response, he argued, only serves to divert attention from the seriousness of the issue at hand.