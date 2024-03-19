IJK to contest in ‘Lotus’ symbol

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Parivendhar affirmed his willingness to contest on various political party symbols, emphasizing that the ultimate outcome remains unchanged. Having previously contested in Perambalur under the DMK’s symbol and currently under the BJP’s banner, Parivendhar stated, “I have no problem contesting with the symbols of other political parties, but the result remains absolute.”

Asserting his conviction in securing victory based on his track record and achievements as a Member of Parliament, Parivendhar exuded confidence in his ability to deliver results for the constituents of Perambalur.

Moreover, Parivendhar emphasized the importance of each political party contesting independently, highlighting the need to ascertain each party’s individual strength. He defended his stance as a personal opinion, distinguishing it from the official stance of his party.