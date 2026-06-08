‘Singappen’ women’s safety force to be launched tomorrow 

Chennai, June 8:

The much-anticipated “Singappen” rapid response force, a specialised unit to tackle crimes against women, will be launched on Tuesday, marking a key initiative of the State government to strengthen women’s safety.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to formally inaugurate the force at a function to be held at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on June 9. The unit will function under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, according to official sources.

The launch, originally scheduled for May 28, was postponed due to administrative reasons, including a change in leadership within the State police. Preparations for the event had already been underway before the delay.

Announced soon after the formation of the new government on May 10, the “Singappen” force is aimed at improving emergency response and ensuring swift action in cases involving crimes against women. A government order was later issued formally constituting the unit.

Senior IPS officer K. Bhavaneeswari, of Inspector General rank, has been appointed to head the force. As per initial plans, the unit will comprise one Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four inspectors, eight sub-inspectors, and around 20 personnel from other ranks.

Officials have also introduced a distinct uniform for women police personnel and sub-inspectors attached to the unit, which will be used exclusively by members of the “Singappen” force.

The launch comes amid criticism from opposition parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, which had questioned the delay in operationalising the initiative and raised concerns over rising crimes against women in the State.

Senior police officials are currently overseeing the final arrangements for the event. The government is expected to detail the operational framework and deployment strategy of the new force during the launch.