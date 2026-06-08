OpenAI plans major ChatGPT overhaul

New Delhi, June 8:

OpenAI is reportedly preparing its biggest overhaul of ChatGPT so far, with plans to transform the platform into a “superapp” by integrating coding tools, AI agents and partner services, as it positions itself for stronger revenue growth ahead of a potential stock market listing.

The changes are part of a broader internal reorganisation at OpenAI, as the company shifts focus toward higher-value enterprise customers while intensifying competition with rival AI firm Anthropic, according to a Financial Times report.

The report, which cited more than a dozen current and former employees, said the overhaul will give increased prominence to OpenAI’s coding product Codex and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

The updates will initially appear in ChatGPT’s website and mobile applications. As part of the redesign, ChatGPT’s interface is being reworked to actively steer users toward specific tools such as coding features, image generation and integrated partner services, including platforms like Canva and Booking.com, the report added.

